Geoffrey Walsh Hall, age 83, died on September 30, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.



Geoffrey is survived by his wife Carol Hall; daughters Michelle Agosta, Vicki Lorillard, Jennifer Hall, Caroline Hall, and Jessica Hall Speak; and fifteen beautiful grandchildren. As well as one of his five brothers, Drexel Hall.



Geoff was born on January 17, 1937 in Richmond, Virginia to Harold and Kathryne Hall and raised in Harrison, NY. He spent much of his young life in and around NYC where he developed his love of music and attending live performances. A man with an engaging personality and a passion for helping people, Geoff channeled those skills into various sales positions around the country. In the late 70s, Geoff combined his passion for music and sales and opened an audio business making and selling disco mixers and stereo components. In the 1980s, Geoff and his wife decided to relocate to the sunshine state where they opened a thriving property management company.



Geoff loved debating politics, listening to music, reading the newspaper, and completing the daily NY Times crossword puzzles. He also loved cars and motorcycles. Geoff was proud of all of his children and their successes. He was happiest when he was attending a concert, especially if his daughter Jessica was performing. He was always friendly and was ever the gracious host. He was known for his deceptively strong Mai Tais and well as his delicious breakfasts. His thoughtful, outgoing, and warm personality allowed him to be successful in his personal and professional life. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.