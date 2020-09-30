Age 91, was born on January 5, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois and died peacefully on September 21, 2020, in Winter Park, Florida. Son to George Stedronsky, Sr. and Marie Kliment Stedronsky, he grew up in Cicero, Illinois, was president of his class at Morton High School (Class of 1946) and then went to Yale University (Class of 1950) where he majored in Economics. While at Yale, his family had purchased a tract of land in what is now DeBary, Florida and moved into the historic DeBary Hall. This brought George to DeLand and Stetson Law School where he met his beloved wife of 66 years, Barbara Martin. He was a member of Delta Sigma Phi and Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK). Upon graduation in 1953, he accepted a direct commission as first lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) and was stationed at Camp Gordon, Georgia until 1956.
George married Barbara on June 26, 1954 and moved to Winter Park in 1956 where he practiced real estate and estate planning law for over 50 years. He was a member of the University Club of Orlando and served his community as president of the Orlando Jaycees, board member of the Central Florida Fair and chairman of the Winter Park Planning and Zoning Commission. George was also a man of faith, a parishioner at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for 64 years where he served as the first lector and chairman and member of the Finance Committee.
Yale continued to be a significant factor throughout George's life. He served as Alumni Schools Chairman interviewing applicants, representing Yale at countless high school college nights, hosting visiting university representatives and regularly attending reunions and meetings in New Haven. Boola Boola!
Boating was one of George's passions and a family pastime. He loved waterskiing, exploring the St. John's River and Lake Dora chain, family outings and camping as well as sport fishing in the Atlantic Ocean. A favorite memory was he and Barbara having simultaneously hooked and landed two sailfish while also running the boat. The Vero Beach condo has served as a respite for the entire family for over 40 years. In addition, he enjoyed travel, whether on tours in Alaska or Thailand or independently exploring Europe. He particularly loved visiting the Czech Republic and discovering the family village of Stedronin. The best trips were in France and Italy when they rented chateaux/villas and welcomed children, grandchildren and friends for the adventure.
George is survived by his wife Barbara; sister Anita Linkous (Bill) of Atlanta, Georgia; children Lynne Tilleman, George Stedronsky III, and Gail Bove (Peter), all of Winter Park; grandchildren Robert Tilleman (Michon), Michael Tilleman, Jena Tilleman, George Stedronsky IV, Cecile Bove, and Philip Bove; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), Saint Margaret Mary or the charity of your choice
in his name.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Winter Park on Tuesday, October 13th at 11am.
