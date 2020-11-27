George was born September 11, 1929 in New York to Mary, a college-educated Egyptologist, and George (I), a Yale graduate who once worked with Thomas Edison. Growing up in Rye, NY, and Greenwich, Connecticut, George graduated from Kent Episcopal Boys School where he enjoyed rowing and theatre (playing King Lear once), received his Artium Baccalaureus from Harvard in 1952 writing his thesis on 'Napoleon's Left Hand', and was an editor of The Harvard Advocate. He met Anne Wescott, of Oak Park, Illinois, a student at nearby Wellesley College. They married in 1953 at Christ Church, Cambridge, Massachusetts, where Washington had worshipped.



They moved to Oak Park where he earned a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University. After several financial positions he headed the corporate loan department for a large suburban savings and loan, became a licensed realtor, and taught real estate.



In 1967, The Holy Spirit moved George to study for the priesthood at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, where in 1970 he was awarded his Master of Divinity degree. Upon Ordination, he returned to Chicago serving three Episcopal suburban parishes, several terms as Secretary of the Chicago Diocese, was a Diocesan trustee, and a board member of the Cathedral Shelter. He taught church finance at Seabury Western Seminary, and was nominated for bishop.



Upon retirement to Florida, George and Anne became members of All Saints Episcopal Church, Winter Park, and later, The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Longwood, where he served as clergy as well as in southeastern Wisconsin, home to his daughter, Elizabeth (deceased 2012). In Central Florida, George was chaplain to the local chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution and the St. Andrews Society.



Retirement allowed George to finally get the knack for golf, and until the end, he maintained a sharp sense of humor, loved crosswords and was a voracious reader. He is survived by Anne, his cherished wife of 68 years, his two sons, Dr. Thomas (Diane) Andrews of Longwood, the Rev. Richard (Anneliese) Andrews, J.D. of Ft. Collins, CO, six grandchildren, and two (soon to be three) great-grandchildren. George died peacefully November 20th at his home in Village on the Green, Longwood. A memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to The Church of the Resurrection, 251 E. Brantley Drive. Longwood, Florida, 32779.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.