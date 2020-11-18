George "Bear" Washington Parker was born December 17, 1948 in Midway, AL. He graduated from Carver Heights H.S. in 1968. George was a member of Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church in Orlando, FL George died on Nov. 7th in Jacksonville, FL. Visitation will be held on Fri., Nov. 20th from 5-7 at Gail & Wynn's Mortuary. A graveside service will be held on Sat., Nov. 21st at 11:00 A.M. at Washington Park Cemetery.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.