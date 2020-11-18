Menu
Search
Menu
Orlando Sentinel HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Washington Parker
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
George "Bear" Washington Parker was born December 17, 1948 in Midway, AL. He graduated from Carver Heights H.S. in 1968. George was a member of Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church in Orlando, FL George died on Nov. 7th in Jacksonville, FL. Visitation will be held on Fri., Nov. 20th from 5-7 at Gail & Wynn's Mortuary. A graveside service will be held on Sat., Nov. 21st at 11:00 A.M. at Washington Park Cemetery.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
GAIL & WYNN'S MORTUARY, Inc. - Orlando
1300 Bruton Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32805
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Washington Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
GAIL & WYNN'S MORTUARY, Inc. - Orlando
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.