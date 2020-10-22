Georgiana "Georgie" Garrido passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Orlando, FL, surrounded by her beloved family. She was 68 years old. Georgie was born June 3, 1952 in Buffalo, NY, to John and Kathleen Cummings. In 1970, she married George Garrido and together had two beloved children - Anthony Jason Garrido (who passed in 2016) in 1978 and Anna Nicole Garrido in 1979. Georgie was a loving mother and a devoted grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved the beach, cooking, gardening, collecting antiques and clocks, music, dogs, decorating for the holidays, and playing games. She also had a special interest in spiritual relationships and the afterlife, enjoying ghost tours and hunting for spirits. Georgie recently celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her husband George Garrido, daughter Anna Ferratusco and her husband Matt, grandchildren Lily Garrido, Chelsea Garrido, Luca Ferratusco and Gianna Ferratusco, mother Kathleen Cummings, brother John Cummings, sisters Carolyn Davis and Patricia Quinn, and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews, and their families. Services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Newcomer Funeral Home at 895 S. Goldenrod Road in Orlando. Visitation with open casket will be from 12-4 pm, followed by a celebration of Georgie's life at 4 pm.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.