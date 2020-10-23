Gerald Robison graduated from earth to heaven on October 22, 2020. He was 91 years old. Born in Man, West Virginia, on August 26, 1929, Gerald lived a successful and adventurous life. He attended West Virginia and Marshall universities, operated a garage, was a parole officer, owned a car dealership, drilled gas wells, developed housing subdivisions and became an outstanding insurance agent.
In 1958 Gerald started his career with State Farm Insurance. He diligently worked his way up to become vice-president of agency. Along the way he earned many designations of accomplishment. He was in Bloomington, Illinois for fourteen years. After twenty-eight years with State Farm he retired and eventually settled in Florida.
Gerald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, sons Corwin (Daisy) of Atlanta, GA, Gerald Jr. (Sharon) of Daytona Beach, Florida. He has been blessed with three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Gerald has one brother, Larry (Barbara) who lives in Columbia, South Carolina.
Gerald was always active in his community. He served as a deacon throughout his work with Baptist churches. Currently he is a member of Westview Baptist Church in Sanford, Florida. Previously Gerald was an active member of Gideons International, the Rotary Club and Toastmasters. He piloted his own plane, was an avid fisherman, an experienced public speaker and a dedicated financial consultant.
Gerald was always available to discuss investments and finances with anyone interested. Over the years he met with corporations, couples and individuals to assist in financial decisions. Not only did he have great knowledge concerning finances but he possessed a wealth of of information about many topics. He was labeled "Google" before Google was even a dream. He kept up with current events and never stopped learning.
Helping others was Gerald's way of "paying it forward" for all the help he had received over the years. In fact his favorite scripture was from Matthew 25:34-40 with emphasis on verse 40 with Jesus speaking," Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these, my brethren, ye have done it unto me." KJV (Gerald's favorite.)
In recent years Gerald's passion and ministry has been with Hospice of the Comforter (now Advent Hospice.) in Altamonte Springs, FL. He was one of the original founders and served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for fifteen years. His work, and dedication to HOTC has been a valuable asset to this organization. He was instrumental in making his visions of the organization realities: new offices and a Hospice House for end-of-life care. He was ever exploring expanding services of HOTC to the Central Florida community. At his death he served on the board of directors for Advent Hospice.
A Celebration of Gerald's Life will be held at Westview Baptist, 4100 H.E. Thomas Jr. Parkway (46A), Sanford with services beginning at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 27. The service will be live-stream @ www.westviewbaptist.org
. Visitation will be held at Baldwin Fairchild Oaklawn Cemetery, 500 C.R. 46A, Sanford, on Monday, October 26 from 5- 7 P.M.
For those unable to be a part of the service on the 27th an Online Memorial via Zoom will be made available at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Robison Fund with Advent Health Foundation. This fund provides services to residents in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties who are uninsured, have limited insurance or who are unable to pay privately. If interested, please contact Peggy Smith at 407-267-7286.
Gerald Robison touched a lot of lives in many special ways. If your life was one of those, you have been blessed.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.