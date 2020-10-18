Gladys Neely Paige passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, in Eatonville, FL at the age of 83. She was born on September 23, 1937, in Monticello, ?Florida.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, husband – Jesse Paige, daughter- Melinda Sharpe Crockett; sisters: Albertha Luna, Mary Roberts; brothers: James Neely and Vanderbilt Neely.
Gladys' love and legacy shall forever be cherished by her loving children: Sue Johnson (Eric), Pamela Stanley (Larry), Deborah Paige-Williams (Kip), 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren?; Sisters: Bessie Webster, Gloria Talbert, Mary Ann Nealy, Gladys Nealy; Brother Maxwell Neely and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
The funeral will be held on October 24, 2020,? at Golden Funeral Home. Services can be viewed
via zoom at https://ucf.zoom.us/j/8963367871
.
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.