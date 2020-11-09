Gordon Reynolds Cooper was born on August 9, 1930 in Elmhurst, Illinois, to Vernon Hodge Cooper and Nadine Reynolds Cooper. He passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. Gordon graduated from Albuquerque High School and from Odessa College in Odessa, Texas. He was a Radio Operator on the U.S.S. Manchester during the Korean conflict. After serving our country he operated a record shop in Kermit, Texas then a radio/tv service in Kermit and, later, Odessa, TX. In Odessa, he became computer proficient and was awarded a grant from Odessa College to create software to help students prepare for State cosmetology exams. Gordon met his future wife in Sunday school church service in Odessa. After dating Gloria Seaman Wightman for several years, they became man and wife on October 1, 1988. Throughout his life Gordon loved music and was personally acquainted with musicians that he met over the years. He and Gloria followed the ultra-light conventions and jazz music festivals which took them on many adventures. Gordon was self-educated in astronomy, math, computer science, and aeronautics. He never stopped learning. He was an intrepid ultra-light aircraft pilot and active participant in ham radio clubs in Texas and in Florida. He was one of the last surviving members of the USS Manchester Service Association.



Gordon was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Jane Moehle and a son, John Hodge Cooper. He is survived by his wife Gloria, his three children Janann Colleen Gibbs, Gordon Reynolds Cooper, II, and Charles Eric Cooper; by his wife's four children Merrie Ann Woodward, Robert Wendell Wightman, Corrine Marie Wightman, and Richard Wayne Wightman; and by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.