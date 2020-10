July 7, 1937 - October 12, 2015



As long as the Sun shall rise goes the old lovers vow. But we are children of a scientific age and have no time for poetry. Still, I offer a quite prayer of thanks for the sunlight each time I see your face.



Lovingly Sandi



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.