Dr. Harriet J. Manis nee Perlman of Winter Springs, FL passed away on Nov. 28th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Services are entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home in Ocoee, FL. Committal will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday Dec. 1st at 11AM.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.