Harry Delbert West, 89, of Fort Myers, passed away on November 9, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa and was a resident of Longwood for 28 years, before moving to The Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers, FL, in 2006. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Krecia and Mark Webb of Fort Myers, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Livie West of Woodbridge, VA; five grandchildren, Jamison and his spouse Holly Webb, Jared Webb, Keaton Webb, Kaitlin and her spouse Dylan Cook, Riley West, and a great-granddaughter Delilah Cook. He was preceded in death by his wife AnnaBelle Loth West and his daughter Tracey Revels. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin-Fairchild West Altamonte Chapel. www.baldwinfairchildwestaltamonte.com
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.