Menu
Search
Menu
Orlando Sentinel HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harry D. West
Harry Delbert West, 89, of Fort Myers, passed away on November 9, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa and was a resident of Longwood for 28 years, before moving to The Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers, FL, in 2006. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Krecia and Mark Webb of Fort Myers, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Livie West of Woodbridge, VA; five grandchildren, Jamison and his spouse Holly Webb, Jared Webb, Keaton Webb, Kaitlin and her spouse Dylan Cook, Riley West, and a great-granddaughter Delilah Cook. He was preceded in death by his wife AnnaBelle Loth West and his daughter Tracey Revels. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin-Fairchild West Altamonte Chapel. www.baldwinfairchildwestaltamonte.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baldwin-Fairchild Semoran
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.