Pastor Harvey Turnage, Sr., age 84, made his transition into eternal life on November 8, 2020. Born in Williamsville, MS on February 4, 1936, he came to the Lord and was called to preach at the age of 19 while serving in Germany for the Army. After his discharge, he moved to Central Florida where he married Joann Bailes in 1957 and together they pastored Bethel Tabernacle for over 56 years while also serving in the insurance industry for over 40 years. Harvey is survived by wife Joann Bailes Turnage, married for 63 years. They had 5 children, Harvey Turnage, Jr. (Debbie), Janet Klein (Bill), Rachel Turnage, Cheryl Adamitis (Vince), Sheila Tellier (Dave), 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He will be best remembered for bringing the good news of a happy God to the congregation. His message was one of unconditional love and reconciliation. Job 33:23 says, "If there be a messenger with him, an interpreter, one in a thousand, to shew man his uprightness then he is gracious unto him." Pastor Harvey, Daddy, Papaw is that one in a thousand. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bethel Tabernacle Building Fund.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.