Henky William
August 3, 1957 - November 18, 2019

Our dear friend Henk passed away November 18, 2019. He loved life, good food, his dog Bella, and sharing his good fortune with friends. Born in Indonesia, he came to the states as a student graduating from UCF. He worked at the Country Club of Orlando for many years. He was a private person but those he let in knew just how special he was. He had a passion for gardening, bonsai's and orchids. You are missed by all your friends especially Win, Carol and Christopher. You had a huge and generous heart. We will miss the precious time you shared with us and others including Judy Q. Knowing you made our lives better.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18, 2020.
