Howard McIntosh "Mac" "Ace" age 73 of Orlando, FL formerly of Columbia Heights, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Mac proudly served his country from 1966-1986, retiring as MSgt USAF. A Viet Nam war veteran, Mac served active duty at Ching Chuan Kang Airbase (CCK) in Taiwan. He was last stationed at Nellis AFB in Nevada. Mac later retired from United Airlines as an A&P Mechanic. Survived by sister Fay (Robert Acker), brother Orin, cousin Lolly (Gary) Fredrickson. Mac will be deeply missed by his many friends. No service at this time due to Covid-19. Waldon Funeral Home 321-363-1592.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.