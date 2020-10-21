J. Harold Woolford, 91, a native of Orlando, passed away on 10/14/2020. Harold served overseas in the Air Force and worked for SunTrust Bank for over 40 years retiring as a Vice President. He served as an Elder at his church in DeBary, enjoyed golf, fishing and travel. Harold was predeceased by his wife, Marion (Midge). He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly, of 27 years and three sons: David (Dee); Rick (Angie); and Larry (Yvonne). He leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. For more information go to www.lankfordfuneralhome.com
