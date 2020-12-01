Jacqueline Cecelia Hayes, 90, of Zellwood, Florida, passed away on November 24, 2020. She was the second of four children born to Verland and Elmer Lambert in Dayton, Ohio on April 15, 1930. Jackie or Jack, as family and friends affectionately called her, graduated from Ohio State University in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in Education and received her Master of Science in Education from Rollins College in 1980. Jackie was the first person in her family to go to college and always emphasized the importance of education to her daughters, grandchildren, and students. Her career as an elementary school teacher spanned over thirty years where she inspired and encouraged hundreds of third and fourth graders. Jackie was married to Robert Hayes until his passing in 2000. They had three daughters, Ellen, Marcella, and Sheryl, and son, Michael. Jackie was fortunate to experience love a second time and married Leonard (Turk) Kinnison in 2011. The two had a joyous marriage full of laughter, dancing and "Chef" Turk's wonderful food. Jackie's life was devoted to her family. She filled our years with love and support. From car sing-alongs from the Sound of Music to enthusiastic storytelling of her childhood days on her grandparents' farm, full of the sweetest peaches and softest beds on the summer porch, Jackie always made life an adventure. We were allowed our own opinions and our own mistakes. Without judgment or expectations, she was always there to listen, providing reassurance whenever we needed it. She is survived by her daughters, eight grandchildren, a sister and nieces and nephews. Jackie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.