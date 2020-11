James Edward Prettyman, 92, of Orlando, Florida, passed away November 10, 2020. He was born March 09, 1928 in McMechen, West Virginia. Mr. Prettyman is survived by his many loved ones and friends. He will be missed dearly.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.