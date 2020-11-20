Mr. James Ernest Tyler, 80, of Winter Park, passed away peacefully on the 13th of November, 2020.
Jim enlisted in the US Navy in 1957 and enjoyed a career of over 30 years, ultimately retiring as a Master Chief (E9). He was on a P3 aircraft and flew the longest flight recorded. Jim continued working as a contractor with L3 Communications working on flight simulators, retired in 1990.
He leaves behind his loving wife Samyra with whom they enjoyed 20 years together; siblings Jackie and Harvey; children Chris (Julie), Paul (Kelly), Jennifer (David), and Jaclyn (Dominick); 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Ceremonies will be held at Florida National Cemetery on November 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Full obituary details and additional service information available at VeteransFuneralCare.com
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.