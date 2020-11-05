James Gary Traynham, 62, of Winter Park passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Gary as he preferred to be called was a resident of the Winter Park area for decades and cared deeply for his community and family. He felt fortunate to have wonderful neighbors and friends that made the community around him so vibrant and caring. Gary was born in Orlando, Florida on May 1, 1958 to the late Ernest and Betty Traynham. Gary grew up in his Winter Park neighborhood, and has many fond memories including watching the Winter Park Wildcats, where he was a former football player and his daughter Abby now cheers competitively. Football was a common thread in his life from playing the game himself and rooting for the Florida State Seminoles with his son, Alex and a group of friends. Gary had been happily married for 23 years to Heather Traynham and had two children son, James Alexander Traynham, and daughter Abigail Jean Traynham. Together, the family avidly watched and participated in Winter Sports. In fact, their love of winter sports goes back to 1995 when Gary and Heather met while skiing with friends in Breckenridge, Colorado. They continued to travel and vacation to ski in recent years to Northern California, New York & Iceland. When not enjoying winter sports, Gary enjoyed home cooked meals with his family, brunch on Park Avenue, taking care of their five-month-old kitten Clementine, and his twelve year old dog Celtic, who was truly a man's best friend. He is survived by his loving wife Heather Traynham of Winter Park, FL., son James Alexander Traynham of Winter Park, FL., and daughter Abigail Jean Traynham of Winter Park, FL. Brothers Ernest Hembree Traynham (Cynthia nee Simms) of Winter Park, FL., and William Scott Traynham (Allison nee Hickman) of Tampa, FL. Six nieces, one nephew, five great nieces, one great nephew and many extended family members and friends. A private, invitation-only celebration of Gary's life will be held at First United Methodist Church - Winter Park, where his family has been long-time members.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.