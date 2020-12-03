Hewitt, James Lewis, age 79,of Orlando, FL, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, November
29, 2020. Jimmy was born in Orlando, FL on August 16th, 1941, to Lilly Bula and Stanley Gordon. He grew up in The City Beautiful alongside his older sister, Sandy, and brother Bob. Jimmy attended Fern Creek Elementary and Howard Junior High; he went on to graduate from Edgewater High School in 1959, where he lettered in both basketball and football. His nicknames, perhaps self-proclaimed, were 'Shifty' and 'Swivel Hips'. Whether on the sports field, jumping on his bike for his neighborhood paper route, or running deliveries at 5:00 a.m. for Merita Bread, his work ethic and drive, from day one, were unparalleled.
After serving in the U.S. Army Reserve, Jimmy attended Florida State University and joined the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. It was at a function with Kappa Gamma that he met his love, Rosemary Rutland. He became passionate about his "Noles" and would spend a great deal of his life involved with the University and his beloved friend, Coach Bobby Bowden. To this day, his family can recite the alma mater and fight song to every school he attended and every organization he was a part of…he was loyal, tried and true and sang them often, with pride.
After graduating from college, he returned to Orlando and began his career in accounting at Martin Marietta, and then he worked as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch before launching his start as a serial entrepreneur. Jimmy was blessed to marry his college sweetheart, Rosemary, in her hometown of St. Petersburg, on March 20, 1966. Together they settled in College Park and had daughter, Whitney, and son, Ben.
Jimmy's first entrepreneurial venture was with his great friend Ben McKinney, launching Little Friends Child Care, which they later sold to Gerber. From starting a family real estate brokerage, Hewitt Properties, Inc., with his brother Bob, to launching and selling three community banks, Jimmy was always up to something. He loved his hometown and committed his life to serving his City and contributing to its growth with a great vision of expansion. Generous of time, resources and spirit, Jimmy was involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Junior Achievement, Boy Scouts of America, the backing of The Orlando Renegades, The Orlando Thunder and numerous other organizations dear to his heart. Spanning over decades, his stories of Central Florida and its wonderful community of people were entertaining, uplifting and rich in history; and he would prove to play an integral part in that history. Jimmy was proud to be inducted into the inaugural Edgewater High School Hall of Fame for his achievements in professional and community life.
Perhaps Jimmy's favorite accomplishment was setting out in 1986 on a successful quest to bring the NBA to Orlando. On January 28, 1989, he cheered the loudest as The Orlando Magic took to the court. His enthusiasm and passion was contagious and there were only a handful of games Jimmy would miss over the next 30 years. From the coaches, to the fans, to the arena staff, Jimmy was known for his kindness, interest and unwavering support. In 2017 he was honored and inducted into the Orlando Magic's Hall of Fame.
As driven and principled as he was in business, this was second to Jimmy's love for the Lord and his family. He was devoted and present. He coached Ben, he never missed a single horse show of Whitney's, and he was a loving husband to his wife, Rosemary. He continued this legacy with his grandchildren, attending every school or sporting event as their biggest fan. Much precious time was spent together in Grandfather Mountain, NC, where he could be found bass fishing with his grandchildren, taking them out on the golf course to give them lessons, or sledding with them in the snow for hours.
An avid golfer, Jimmy loved his home courses and traveling to different courses with family and friends. He believed that relationships were the most crucial thing to invest in, so his friendships were so important to him. As was his church, Jimmy and Rosemary attended First Presbyterian Church together for close to 50 years. He was grateful to serve his church as an elder and member of The Gathering of Men. He loved Jesus with all his heart and could be heard singing hymns in church as loudly as he cheered-on his beloved Magic. Silent Night, on Christmas Eve, was his favorite.
Jimmy passed to Heaven at 3:23 on Sunday morning listening to Amazing Grace, with family by his bedside. He is now reunited with his brother Bob who preceded him by nine years and sister Sandy who preceded him by nine days.
Jimmy is survived by wife, Rosemary; daughter, Whitney; son, Ben; and Grandchildren, Andrew, Matt, JD, Zack, Bell, and Benny.
There will be a Memorial Service for Jimmy on Wednesday, December 16, 11:00 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Orlando, The service will have a capacity of 300 and will also be streamed live on the FPCO website: fpco.org/funeral
Thank you Bubba, we love you.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.