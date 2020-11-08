James Quinton Hoover, 62, of Ocoee, FL, died peacefully on November 4, 2020 after a long tangle with lung cancer. James was born in San Bernardino, CA to his parents Pat and Jim. He was predeceased by his sister Debbie, his father, his nephew Nikolas, and his niece Kristin. He is survived by his mother, his brother Kenneth, his nephews and nieces Jarrett, Jessica, Sterling, Elliott and Lillie, in addition to his extended family and friends. After James attended South Sumter High School, he served the Army as a communication specialist in Germany. When he returned from service, he lent his talents as a foreman electrician in construction, as well as an electrical service technician with Walt Disney World maintenance (whom he often called "The Mouse"). James felt most at home outdoors and spent much of his time in nature. He generously shared with us his passion for damn good cooking, beading, fossils, knowledge of local critters and plants, and his Choctaw ancestry.



James had a particular love for the beach. According to his wishes, his ashes will be spread at Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL. The family asks that in lieu of flowers or donations, go to an outdoor place in memory of James to apply something he taught you or simply just be there.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.