James Robert "Jim" Stuart, 88, passed away October 27, 2020.



Born in Summit, New Jersey, to William Morrison Stuart III and Dorothy Hickok Johnston Stuart, he graduated from Westfield (NJ) High School. He later graduated from Bowdoin College with a BA in Math and Physics, and from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a BS in Electrical Engineering, earning both degrees in 1954.



While still in high school, he had a part-time job at a local farm called Mrs. Prince's Fruit Stand, where he met Virginia "Ginny" Kriegsmann, and they were married in 1956. Together, they raised three daughters: Donna Stuart (Dean Pickering) of Forest, VA; Holly Stuart (Jacob Stuart Sr.) of Winter Park, FL; and Joy Stuart Willey (David Willey) of Delaplane, VA. Over the years, their family grew to include six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who lovingly called him "Grandy."



Jim began his engineering career in New Jersey, working at Sperry Gyroscope and General Precision/Kearfott Division designing high precision navigation equipment. When Martin Marietta offered him a position leading their guidance and control division, Jim and Ginny moved their family to Winter Park, FL, in 1967. Over the next 30 years, he worked as a technical director on a variety of engineering guidance and control projects for the U.S. government including SDI, ADATS, LANTIRN and the Pershing II missile. For many years, he assisted with the development of the next generation in his profession by interviewing local students interested in attending MIT.



As a child growing up in New Jersey, Jim and his two brothers regularly attended NY Yankees games, and he became a passionate fan of the team. He especially cheered when the Yankees would beat the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed watching premier league soccer and all major tennis tournaments on TV. Jim had a love of classical music as well, and for many years he sang in the Bach Choir as a member of the bass section. Daily, Jim mastered the New York Times crossword puzzle.



Throughout their lives, Jim and Ginny enjoyed traveling and meeting new friends on their adventures. Over the years, he would travel to all seven continents, visiting more than 50 countries, and spent at least one night in 49 of the 50 states (sorry, North Dakota). They also enjoyed spending summers in Banner Elk, NC, and weekends in New Smyrna Beach. Most notably and honorably, over the past ten years Jim has lovingly fulfilled his role as Ginny's sole caregiver in her journey with dementia and memory loss. Their devotion to one another spanned more than 64 years.



He is also survived by two brothers, William Morrison Stuart, IV, of Huntley, IL, and Robert Johnston Stuart of San Diego, CA.



Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the James R. and Virginia E. Stuart Scholarship fund at Bowdoin College - Office of Development, 4100 College Station, Brunswick, ME 04011-8432.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.