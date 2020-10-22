James Russell Taylor, 83 years old, of Clermont, Florida passed away on October 19, 2020 at Orlando Health Pavilion ER in Clermont, Florida.
He was born in El Reno, Oklahoma to Ray Taylor and Lillie Violet. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Olivia Taylor and daughter Jaime Taylor. He was preceded in passing by his son, Jerald Taylor.
In 1955 at 18 years old, he entered the United States Navy being stationed throughout the world. He retired at Subic Bay, Olongapo City, Philippines in 1985 as a Chief Yeoman serving 30 years in the military. He was a graduate of Holy Angel University in 1990 in the Philippines where he majored in accounting. Returning back to the United States in 1992, he was a Security Director at Wells Fargo in Jacksonville, FL where he served 10 years. At the age of 67 years old, he retired as a Security Officer at Universal Studios having served 5 years with this company.
Being a kind, dependable, loving father was the utmost importance to James Russell Taylor and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to whole heartedly loving his family.
A Graveside Service with full military honors will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Winter Garden. www.baldwinfairchildwintergarden.com
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.