Jim, 88, of Winter Park, FL, passed away October 15, 2020. He was born April 07, 1935. Mr. Easterling is survived by his wife Sidney Easterling; children Sylvia Miller, John Easterling & Ginny Mesel & grandchildren Sarah Anne Corbett, Naval LT. Wade Miller, Laurel Easterling, Lane Easterling & Savannah Mesel.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.