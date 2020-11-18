Mr. James Weldon Strenth Sr., age 78, of Apopka, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020.



James was born July 12, 1942 in Avon Park, Florida to Mildred Christine Hawkins and Willie Monroe Strenth. James honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard and later retired as a Sergeant with the Florida Department of Corrections. Following his retirement, he enjoyed raising two of his grandchildren, traveling, family functions, and grocery shopping. James loved Jesus and was a faithful member of Eastland Baptist Church.



James is survived by daughter Melissa Strenth; sons, James Weldon Strenth, Jr. (Michael), Anthony John Howard, Sr. (Amanda); daughter Cherish Inette Tarbox; sisters Carolyn May (James) and Nelda Crook (Tom), and brothers, Roy Strenth (Wanda) and Bruce Strenth (Janet).



James is preceded in death by daughter, Dawn Michelle Mull; father, Willie Monroe Strenth and mother Mildred Christine Hawkins.



He is also survived by his grandchildren: Hunter Mull, Anthony John Howard, Jr., Allura Howard, Christopher Tarbox, Alexandria Strenth, Dylan Cofty, Daniel Cofty, Raymond Cowart, and Rachel Cowart, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Visitation for James will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 428 E. Plant Street, Winter Garden, Florida 34787. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Eastland Baptist Church, 9000 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825 with entombment following in Brevard Memorial Park, 320 Spring Street, Cocoa, FL 32927.



