WINTER PARK FLORIDA Jane Goodnow DuVall, 81, formerly of Orlando, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born in Milford, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Chester Lloyd and Barbara Locke Goodnow. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School and Rollins College. After raising two daughters, she returned to teaching at Winter Park Presbyterian Pre-School.
Surviving are her daughters, Barbara Madderon and Susie Derrick (Robbie), all of Lexington, S.C.; grandchildren, Maddie, Bailey and Jake Derrick; and a brother, John Goodnow of Picayune, Miss.
Memorials may be made to National Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, S.C., is assisting the family.
