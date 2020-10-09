Menu
Janette R. Gary
Janette R. Gary (8/26/1927) and Robert D. Gary (9/3/1931-9/3/2019)

Janette R. Gary, 93, was reunited with her husband, Robert D. Gary. They were devoted to each other for 67 years. They were both longtime residents of Maitland/Winter Park, Fla. He was a coach and teacher at Maitland Jr. High and she was an insurance specialist at Winter Park Memorial. Their priorities were their faith, marriage and family. They will be missed by their daughter Christine Fouts (Kerry), and son, Bob Gary (Brenda). Grandchildren Kara Skrip (Jon), Katrina Wells (Andrew), Regan, Nolan and Liam Gary. One great grandson, Carson Wells, along with many other family and friends. Due to covid, a celebration of their life, legacy and marriage will be held in spring of 2021.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
