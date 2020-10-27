Janice A. Haire passed away on October 22, 2020 in Winter Garden, FL. She was born to Dougal and Kathryn Laney on August 19, 1927, near Waukesha, WI. Jan graduated an RN from the School of Nursing, Lawrence University, Appleton, WI. She married and moved to Arlington Hgts., IL, Boca Raton, FL, and later to the Charlottesvile, VA, area before coming to Central FL in 2015 to be near her son. In early years she enjoyed raising her children while working in her husband's businesses. In later years, until retirement, she worked extensively as a professional nurse, always helping others. In retirement, she traveled extensively loving every minute with her family. Jan is survived by her daughters Sally (John) Mattson of Broomfield, CO, Kathleen (Nick) Buranych of Gainesville, VA, and son Jeff (Deb) Haire of Orlando; grandchildren, Meagan (Alex) Becker, Brittany (Doug) Wicklund, Annicole Buranych, Brad Mattson, Lindsey (Steve) Medlock, Stephanie (Damon) Haire, and Scott (Kim) Haire; and great grandchildren, Jackson Becker, Harper Medlock, Sienna Haire, and Hayden Haire, all dearly loved. A private ceremony is to be scheduled shortly to celebrate her wonderful life.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.