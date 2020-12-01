Janice "Jan" Holbrook-Samaritano passed away Nov. 23. She was 78. Jan was an adventurer. She loved travel, meeting new people and was full of life. She was the most positive person we knew, could see the good in any situation and was always smiling. Jan was sister to Richard and Barbara; mother of Steven Martin, Raymond Virgil and Michael Joseph; grandmother of Michael Anthony, Nicholas Adam and Pierce Vaughn. Funeral services will be held on 1pm-2pm December 7, 2020 at the Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home at 994 E. Altamonte Dr. Altamonte Springs, FL 32701. Interment will follow at All Faith Memorial Park.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.