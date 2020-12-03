Age 95, of Altamonte Springs passed away peacefully on Nov 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at their home in Chuluota, FL. She was predeceased by her husband George, parents Gladys and George Schubert and her brother Robert Schubert. Born in Chicago, Illinois on Sept 12, 1925, she attended Mundelein College for Women and graduated in 1948 where she studied Drama, Speech and English. Jeanne taught middle school and high school in the Chicago suburbs and in the Air Force School System in North Africa and Germany. While overseas, she met George McCullough, her loving husband of forty-five years. They were married in Bitburg, Germany, lived in Panama, Maryland, Oklahoma, Frankfurt, Germany and finally Altamonte Springs, FL.
For forty-three years, Jeanne was an active member of her beloved St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Altamonte Springs. She shared her talents with her church community as a lector, as a member of the liturgy commission, as President of the Council of Catholic Women and as a member of St. Paul's Circle. Many causes stirred her to take action but one in particular, the plight of the Apopka Farmworkers, rose to the top. So that she could communicate more effectively with the farmworkers, she took Spanish lessons. Jeanne also became well versed with the injustices imposed on this group and worked to affect change alongside the Sisters of Notre Dame who ministered to the farmworkers at what is now the Hope Community Center. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Siobhan and Tim O'Malley as well as her grandsons, Garrett and Connor and her brother Richard Schubert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to HOPE Community Center, 1016 N. Park Ave, Apopka, FL 32712 or may be made online at www.hcc-offm.org
Viewing on Thurs, Dec 17 from 1 to 3pm and 5 to 8pm at DeGusipe Funeral Home, 9001 N. Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL. Funeral Mass on Fri, Dec 18 at 1 pm at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 861 Maitland Ave, Altamonte Springs. Messages of condolence may be left at www.degusipe.com
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 13, 2020.