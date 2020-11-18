Jerry Corbo, 70, of Winter Springs, FL passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Longwood, FL.



Jerry was born in Queens, NY to Frank and Myrtle Corbo on September 29, 1949. He attended high school in Deer Park, NY where he grew up.



He retired from the New York City Police Department in 1983. After retirement, he worked in armed security and computer related fields. He was an avid knife and gun collector and enjoyed a variety of pastimes including fishing, bowling, all types of music and movies, and his kitties.



Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Myrtle Corbo.



He is survived by his favorite sister, Mary Ann (Corbo) Fenton, Winter Springs, FL; favorite nephews: Tyler Fenton (Kelli), of Prescott, AZ, Ryan Fenton of Hong Kong; former spouse, Vivian Corbo, her son, John Belmont (Tracey); and his constant companions, KitKat and Katie.



Plagued by many medical issues, Jerry's body was donated to science, as per his wishes, to help further education and find better treatments.



His thoughtfulness and quirky sense of humor will be deeply missed.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.