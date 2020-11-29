Menu
Jerry Douglas Cloud
Jerry Cloud, a man of deep and enduring faith and a favorite son of Central Florida for 90 years, passed from this life at his home in Eustis on Sunday, November 29. He was born in Orlando on October 28, 1930, and graduated from Orlando High School. Jerry was recruited to play basketball at Clemson University and graduated from the University of Florida where he pledged Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After serving in the Air Force, Jerry embarked on a career in citrus in which his father, Holman R. Cloud, was a founder of The Minute Maid Company. His mother, Mabel Cloud, was a pillar of First Baptist Orlando. Jerry was a lifetime member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association, Country Club of Orlando, Bible Study Fellowship, and Asbury United Methodist Church, Maitland. The integrity of his faith was a constant throughout his life. He was beloved by all who knew him virtually without exception. He is survived by his sister, JoAnn Cloud Dyer, his wife of 50 years, Barbara Khonigon Cloud, their son, Kendrick Edward Cloud, two children from a prior marriage, Kimberly Cloud Locke and Christopher Holman Cloud, a stepdaughter, Lorinda Pearce Langin, six adoring grandchildren, and by Joe Justice of Charlotte, NC, who Jerry and Barbara helped to rear. Service to follow at a date to be determined. Instead of flowers, the family asks that you support Bible Study Fellowship where Jerry was a group leader (bsfinternational.org).
A great man of God went home to His Savior after reaching so many for the Kingdom. He was the best baby brother and a beloved uncle. What a wonderful family man and witness for Christ that will be profoundly missed. Well done, good and faithful servant!
JoAnn Dyer and Family
November 29, 2020