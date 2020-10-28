Jesse T. Bowling, born March 20,1979 was called home on Wednesday Oct.7, 2020 in Morgantown, KY. He was Saved and Baptized at Starlight Baptist Church. Jesse was a loving father, son, brother, and uncle. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents: Betty & Joe, Henry & Nell, and Uncles: Chip and Terry.



Jesse enjoyed spending time with family, music, cooking, billiards, and many other hobbies. He was passionate, loving, funny and talented beyond words. An accomplished roofer that kept a positive attitude and outlook on life even after suffering injuries.



Jesse leaves the following relatives to cherish his memory. Parents: Jay and Denissa. Daughters: Calista, Chloe, and Isabel. Brother & Sister: Jud and Jamie. Fiancé: Ariana and many other relatives and friends. Jesse will live on in our hearts forever.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 1pm, at the First Baptist Church of Geneva, 325 1st St, Geneva, FL 32732.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.