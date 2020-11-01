Jill G. Holt, age 78, passed on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 due to complications from her long time disease, MS. She longed to be with her Lord and beloved, deceased husband, Tap. She was passionate about sharing her faith, all animals especially her Shetland Sheepdogs, football and baseball, rock music, dancing and traveling. She is survived by her sister, Sarah Stoner and husband, Mike; niece, Natalie Tinsley and husband, Robeson and their four children, Benjamin, Kallie, Cole and Quinn; nephew, John Stoner and wife, Katie and their two children, Ava and Amelia. A family service will be held later.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.