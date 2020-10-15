Jocelyn died on September 17, 2020, age 87, in Kingsport, TN.



Jocelyn was born and raised in Montreal, Canada, and moved to Orlando with her parents in 1952 when she was 19 years old. Jocelyn had an infectious optimism and positive outlook on life. In addition to being a devoted wife, a kind and loving mother, and a good friend to many, Jocelyn taught English as a Second language at adult education classes, worked at the Sun Bank branch near ORMC, and served as an auxilian in the surgical waiting room at ORMC. She loved many things, including (in no particular order): serving as an auxilian, sunny days, Sunday breakfasts at Jack & Mary's, rainbows, cats, dogs, Jeopardy!, feeding the ducks at Lake Davis, her "two good husbands" (Gaston DesParois, married from 1954 until his death in 1976 and Pleasant Cole, married from 1984 until his death in 2010), her daughter, Carla, and her "favorite son-in-law," Dennis. She will be missed.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.