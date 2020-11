Joe McClung, age 72, of Orlando, FL passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Visitation is Sat, Nov 21, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Winter Park, FL. Funeral is Sun, Nov 22, 2020 at 4:00 pm Downtown Baptist Church, Orlando, FL.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.