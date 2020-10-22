Joel Cecil Swann, 85, passed away October 10, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Troy, Alabama to Maurice Edward and Mary Ursula Swann, October 30, 1934. He grew up in Panama City, Florida and graduated from Florida State University with a B.S. degree in Accounting and Finance. He later earned his MBA from Rollins College. He joined Winter Park Telephone Company in 1963 and developed a data system, which was copied by many telephone systems. He was a member of St. Alban's Anglican Cathedral where he served as senior warden and was a dedicated volunteer in many roles holding a spatula in one hand and a hammer in the other. Joel was involved in many civic and philanthropic organizations. He was a chapter member of the Maitland Men's Club where he served as president and in many capacities to benefit children and the homeless. He was awarded the James Houser award for service. He was also a past member of Maitland Rotary Club and Telephone Pioneers where he served as president of both. He is preceded by his parents and a brother, Edward Swann. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha Ellen Smith Swann, son Michael Swann (Debra), Maitland; Jo Ellen McLean (Colin), Maitland; Gradchildren: Carter Swann, Winter Park, Katelyn Swann, Clearwater, Meghan and Martha-Grace McLean, Maitland; and sister Evelyn Ogilvie, Apalachicola. Joel always put others first offering what contribution he could to make the world better. He loved his Lord and his church. HIs life was family centered setting an example for children, grandchildren and all who knew him. The family wishes to thank friends for your outpouring of love and kind deeds. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to St. Alban's Anglican Cathedral, 3348 SR-426 West, Oviedo, Florida 32765



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.