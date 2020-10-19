On Wednesday Oct 14 after more than two years battling cancer, John Andrew "Grizz" Elliott, age 62, passed into heaven. John was the eldest son of Earl "Buck" Elliott and Delia (D'Alessandro) Elliot, both deceased. He was also the loving big brother to James "Jimmy" Elliott, who preceded John in death in 2011. A true Orlando native, John loved his Colonial Town community and Florida's natural parks and beaches. He was an alum of Boone High and UCF, where he excelled in biology and chemistry. John attributed his natural athletic ability to his Grandfather, Andrew "Ponzi" D'Alessandro a 4-time straight pool World Champion and inductee to the Billiard Congress of America's Hall of Fame. John's prowess at table tennis won him 5 national titles in Men's doubles.
John discovered his true calling and passion in the hospitality industry, where he was proud to be a Dining Room Manager and Server at the most exclusive country clubs and restaurants in Orlando. John created memorable evenings for four US Presidents, six Florida Governors and a myriad of celebrities at Lake Nona Country Club, Park Plaza Gardens, Charlies Steak House, Cattleman's and Pebbles, just to name a few. He was also proud to be part of the opening team and assistant manager at the exclusive car club, Luxautica. He loved his profession and worked all holidays, including a volunteer shift every Thanksgiving to serve the needy at the Coalition for the Homeless.
John was extremely grateful for the exceptional care he received at Advent Health Cancer Institute with Dr. Muhammd Imam, Dr. Yaphet Tilahun and their entire teams. He always felt he was treated like family. Dr Imam commented that he was grateful to John for introducing him and his staff to classic Opera. He learned that just a few minutes of Andrea Bocelli at the end of a stressful day would melt their stress away.
John was an enthusiastic supporter of the Arts, from the music of both local bands and big-name performers to stage plays and art festivals. It was his wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the newly formed Greater Orlando Performing Arts relief at GOPAR.ORG
. GOPAR, in partnership with St Luke's, provides financial relief and other resources to our local Actors, Musicians, Designers and Technicians devastated by the COVID shutdowns.
A memorial toast and wake (TBA) will be held at his favorite hangout, Lee Wortman's Sportstown in the Milk District, where a memorial chair at the bar with John's name and his moniker "The Watcher", will be raffled off for every NBA Game.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.