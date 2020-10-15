Menu
John Carlos Franklin
1958 - 2020
October 28, 1958
October 9, 2020
Of Clermont passed away October 9, 2020 at ORMC. Born October 28, 1958 he was the son of the late John Henry Franklin and Betty Florence Gilbert. He worked at Walmart DC as a maintenance mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Cinda K. Franklin, daughter Christina Desilets and her husband Matthew, daughter Amy Franklin and her fiancé Sarah Penrod, and one grandchild, Lucian Desilets, all of Clermont, FL. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Marie Cook of Clear Spring, MD and his brother David Carter of Hagerstown, MD.

Services will be held privately by the family.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
