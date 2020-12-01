John E. Dietsch passed away on November 29, 2020 at Advent Health East Hospital, Orlando. Born on December 28, 1948 he lived in Sayreville, NJ before moving to Orlando where he lived for over 40 years. John was a certified Optician and worked in multiple locations in and around Orlando. He is predeceased by his parents Clarence and Virginia George Dietsch. Surviving are his brother Carl (wife Lillian) Dietsch of Sayreville, NJ, niece Alicia (husband William) Hoscheit of Dallas Texas, nephew David John Dietsch of New York City, his extremely helpful friends Mike Flynn, Yamil Medina and his much loved dog, Jack. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.