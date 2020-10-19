John Martin Frodesen Jr, age 73, died on October 13, 2020 in Orlando, FL following a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Seattle, Washington to John and Hazzel Frodesen on November 20, 1946. He is survived by his loving husband, Dr. Theron Mark Pettit, and his son, John Westley Pettit, as well as sisters Jeanne (Scott) Satterlee, Kathy (Brian) Claudon, and Julie (Sam) Traff; brothers Paul Frodesen and John (Liz) Hayden; brothers in law Ethan (Linda) Pettit, Steven (Gail) Pettit, Michael (Laura) Pettit, Richard (Marcie) Pettit, and Matthew Pettit; and sisters in law Jane Andersen, Virginia (Steven) Bostrom, Laura Pettit, and Eileen Pettit; as well as several nephews and nieces.



John spent much of his early years on the water, cruising the Pacific Northwest with family and friends. He enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Alaska during the Vietnam War. After the war, he worked at Doc Freeman's and Hendrix Electric. He was a yacht captain for several years on the Sobre Los Olas and Wanagon III. He was a past commander at Queen City Yacht Club and Possession Sound Power Squadron. He worked as head IT help desk administrator for the FAA in Renton, Washington for many years. He met his husband Theron in 1996. They moved to Columbus, Georgia for three years, where John completed his Bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems Management at Columbus State University. They returned to Lakewood, Washington in 2001, where he was a member and deacon at Lakewood Presbyterian Church.



In 2005, John moved to Florida. He spent his remaining years pursuing his many varied interests: studying history, science, computers, fine wine, Walt Disney World (where he worked for several years as a concierge), and travel. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and friend.



A private memorial service is planned for family and close friends next spring in Seattle.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.