John L. Mills died on November 27th, 2020, at age 73. Born in Corning, NY, he attended Boone High School until he joined the United States Army at the age of 17. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran, where he served two tours. After an honorable discharge, he joined the Gainesville Police Department in 1969. He served with the GPD, including service on Swat Team and 15 years as a motor officer, until his retirement in 1988. He was President and founding member of Blue Knight Florida 1. He was also an active member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Gainesville Lodge 990, and a proud member of the American Legion, supporting Veterans and Veterans' causes throughout his entire life. He was an avid motorcyclist and an enthusiastic and dedicated woodworker. He was a loving and devoted husband for over 38 years and an outstanding dad to his three sons. His door was always open to those who needed him most. He is survived by his wife, Terry, his three sons; Troy, Jason, and CJ, his brothers, and sisters; Steve, Charles, Ann, Margaret, and his sister-in-law; Michelle, and 5 grandchildren. He will be missed dearly and forever loved. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA CHAPEL at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Don McGarity as officiant. The burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family is requesting donations be made in his name to the Wounded Warriors
Foundation or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.