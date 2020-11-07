Menu
John Tilelli
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 22, 1946
DIED
November 4, 2020
November 22, 1946 - November 4, 2020. John Tilelli graduated from University of Notre Dame in 1968 and University of Chicago in 1970 with a Masters of Science in Physics. He spent 2 years in the United States Health Service with a rank of Health Service Officer (O-4). He was honorably discharged in 1972. In 1976, he graduated with a Doctor of Medicine from University of Utah. John Tilelli held positions of intern, resident, fellow, and chief resident at University of Minnesota Hospital before moving to Florida. From 1987 to 2016, John Tilelli worked as a Pediatric Intensive Care Physician for Arnold Palmer Hospital.

John Tilelli held board certifications in Pediatrics, Medical Toxicology, Emergency Medicine, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, and Pediatric Emergency Medicine. Throughout his career, he had over 30 publications and numerous presentations.

John Tilelli is survived by his 6 children, Nicholas, John Jr. Bridget, Maria, Matthew, and Michael.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Becker Funeral Home (806 W Minneola Ave, Clermont, FL 34711). Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with a prayer service held at 1:00pm.
John touched my life and the lives of my girls in many wonderful ways. I'm grateful for the good that he brought to our world and the ways in which he made it bigger. His love for all of his children was unwavering. To quote Diaz, 'The half-life of love is forever:' He will be remembered with love.
Robyn Rhoades
Friend
November 6, 2020
John was a kind and caring soul. His brilliance in medicine appeared boundless. It was my priviledge to hire him as a partner into Critical Care Pediatrics and work alongside of him for 10 years. He will be sorely missed.
Joseph Chiaro, MD
Coworker
November 6, 2020
He was a brilliant physician.. His knowledge had NO boundaries...RIP, JT
Maria Harrison
Coworker
November 6, 2020
JT was an amazing person. I was always so intrigued when he would come on to the unit with his big books in different languages. He always had an amazing story of travels. I’m grateful I was able to meet and work aside him.
Brenda
Coworker
November 6, 2020
You were an amazing man and physician. I am so grateful I had the opportunity to meet you Dr. Tilelli.
Sandra Walker
Coworker
November 6, 2020
Interesting and brilliant doctor. ❤
Doris Hanley
Coworker
November 6, 2020
I met Dr. Tilelli working in the PICU at Arnold Palmer. He was always the kindest, most brilliant man. I loved hearing about all of his European traveling, his love for the arts (which we both shared) and his love for his boys. He frequently spoke of you all and how proud he was. My deepest thoughts and prayers are sent to you during this difficult time. He will forever be remembered and missed. ❤❤
Kelly Peppy
Friend
November 6, 2020
JT was a renaissance man of many talents. His professional career as a doctor blended so well his love of mankind and the pursuit of knowledge. He taught me so much. He loved to share his love of books, traveling and photography. He will be missed but not forgotten. Rest In Peace JT.
Robert s
Coworker
November 6, 2020