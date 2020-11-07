November 22, 1946 - November 4, 2020. John Tilelli graduated from University of Notre Dame in 1968 and University of Chicago in 1970 with a Masters of Science in Physics. He spent 2 years in the United States Health Service with a rank of Health Service Officer (O-4). He was honorably discharged in 1972. In 1976, he graduated with a Doctor of Medicine from University of Utah. John Tilelli held positions of intern, resident, fellow, and chief resident at University of Minnesota Hospital before moving to Florida. From 1987 to 2016, John Tilelli worked as a Pediatric Intensive Care Physician for Arnold Palmer Hospital.



John Tilelli held board certifications in Pediatrics, Medical Toxicology, Emergency Medicine, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, and Pediatric Emergency Medicine. Throughout his career, he had over 30 publications and numerous presentations.



John Tilelli is survived by his 6 children, Nicholas, John Jr. Bridget, Maria, Matthew, and Michael.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Becker Funeral Home (806 W Minneola Ave, Clermont, FL 34711). Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with a prayer service held at 1:00pm.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.