John W Beck, 59, of Altamonte Springs, FL, passed away on November 10th at home. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Beck and son, John Michael Beck; his mother, Irene Beck, and sister, Peggy Beck of Tyrone; his brother, David Beck of Cincinnati, Ohio, his sister, Kathryn McClelland of Altoona, PA; and his brother, James Dale Beck, of Westminster, MD.
Born on August 10, 1961, John was a 1979 graduate of Tyrone Area High School where he played the drums. After graduation, he earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Lock Haven University and joined the navy.
John worked as a claims examiner for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Maryland, and as a security officer for Florida/Advent Hospital, Walt Disney World, and Universal Studios in Orlando.
Although he was a loyal Steelers and Penn State fan for many years, he recently chose to cheer on those Florida teams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in particular. He enjoyed going to the beach, watching popular movies, and spending time with his dog, Rocky.
To respect his wishes, a private ceremony will be held with his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to the American Diabetes Association
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.