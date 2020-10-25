Johnnie L. Collins, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on October 20, 2020.



Johnnie was born on March 11, 1943 to the late Gracie Winkler and Leroy William Collins. He is survived by his two daughters; Tara Collins and Loretta Harrison, his step children Leonard Lee, Bonnie Jones and Phillip Lee and his amazing grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 11AM to 12 Noon on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon, also at the funeral home. Internment will immediately follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Gotha. Guests are requested to wear masks while attending services.



For those who wish, flowers are welcome.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.