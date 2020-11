1/25/34 - 12/152019



IF i could write a story, it would be the greatest ever told,



of a kind and loving man who had a heart of gold.



I could write a million pages, but still be unable to say,



just how much I love and miss him every single day.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Dec. 13, 2020.