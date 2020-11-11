Menu
Attorney Joseph Morrell Sr.
Funeral Services for Attorney Joseph Morrell, Sr., 69, of Sanford, Florida, will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Christ Episcopal Church, 151 West Church Street, Longwood, Florida 32750. Public visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the church.

Attorney Morell is survived by his wife, Gail W. Morrell, children, Joseph Morrell, Jr., Desmond W. Morrell (Paula), three grandchildren, other relatives & friends. www.zandersfuneralhome.com
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
