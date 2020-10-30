Joseph Ritchey Evans, Jr., PE, of Winter Park, passed away on October 23, 2020. Born Feb 22, 1927 in Jacksonville, FL. He was raised as a small child in Miami Beach where he grew to love the ocean.



He showed his character and work ethic at a young age of 10 by delivering the newspaper until he graduated from Miami Beach High School with honors. He attended the University of Florida where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. His education was interrupted by serving his country three times in the Merchant Marines, as an Army Paratrooper and as a Lieutenant in the Air Force where he was honorably discharged. He returned to his studies and graduated with mechanical and electrical degrees. Upon graduation he worked for Lockheed Martin and after working there for many years, went on to design and build beautiful homes in the Winter Park area.



Joe was a longtime member of the Maitland Presbyterian Church. He served as an Elder, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir for 55 years, chaperoned at Montreat, N.C. with the youth group and participated in the educational goals for the church. He was also a member of the Winter Park Racquet Club and the Winter Park University Club.



Joe was a very humble, kind and generous man who lived by the Golden Rule. He had a great sense of humor that made everyone smile.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, June S. Evans; his sister, Eleanor Sunkel (Walnut Creek, CA); daughters, June Marie Bennett, Victoria Lynn Allen and Julianne Dwyer. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, James (Erika) Dwyer, Mary Kate (Grayson) Savage, Andrew (Emily) Dwyer and Jack Dwyer, Joy Urquhart, Chad (fiancée Alyssa) Allen, Parker and Mollianne Bennett and great-granddaughter, Harper Grace Dwyer.



The family would like to thank Joe's wonderful physicians: Dr. Tracey Rhodes, M.D., and Dr. Ralph Rodriguez, Cardiologist for their outstanding care.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Advent Health Hospice (formerly Hospice of the Comforter) or Maitland Presbyterian Church, 341 N. Orlando Ave., Maitland, FL 32751.



Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, Nov 7, 2020 at Palm Cemetery, 1005 North New York Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789.



DeGusipe Funeral Home, 9001 North Orlando Ave, Maitland in charge of arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.