32, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Juan is survived by his beloved wife, Julissa; cherished daughters, Jeylisse, Jaliyah and Juliani; and loving parents, Juan Mendez, Sr. and Carmen Gonzalez. For Juan's full obituary, please visit:



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.