Judi France, 82, passed away on September 23, 2020. She was born Nov. 19, 1937 to John V. and Marian Lutz in Macomb, Illinois. A graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, Judi married Phillip A. France of Industry, Illinois in November 1957. They moved to Orlando, Florida with their two children in 1964. Judi was the pastors' secretary at Orangewood Presbyterian Church in Maitland, FL for 20 years. After retirement, Judi and Phil travelled and enjoyed the quiet life for 14 years at The Plantation at Leesburg before moving to Deland, FL in 2019. As church members of St. Andrews Chapel in Sanford, FL, Judi especially loved singing in the choir. Judi is survived by her husband, Phil, Deland, FL; sister, Lucinda Scherer, St. Augustine, FL; children: Lisa (Darrell) Nunn, Apopka, FL; Christopher France, St. Augustine, FL; and grandchildren: Melissa Bills and Daniel Nunn. A private interment was held on October 8 at Bushnell National Cemetery. A memorial service at their church will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Andrews Chapel, 5525 Wayside Drive, Sanford, FL 32771.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.